Prayer Breakfast is Thursday

People of faith in Salina will have an opportunity to participate in the National Day of Prayer this week. The 2024 Salina Area Prayer Breakfast will be held on May 2nd,at Mabee Arena in the Student Activities Center on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

The breakfast will start with a blessing at 6:30 followed by a program of prayer, music, scripture and a special message by Salina native Damion Cooper. Damion is a husband, father, pastor, speaker, coach and artist. He is passionate about reaching the ONE through communicating God’s word with boldness, authenticity and creativity. Damion is the Co-Founder and President of the Collektive Company where they coach to influence the NOW generation, empower community leaders and unite local communities to maximize people’s full potential.

The Purpose of the Prayer Breakfast is to glorify God; to provide a time of Christian fellowship for our community and its leaders; to inspire future generations by displaying our Christian values; to make new friends in Christ and renew old ones; and to encourage prayer throughout and for our community.

You may reserve your spot at the table by making your reservations now.

Individual tickets are available for just $20. Tables of 6 may be reserved for $600/table. Although they are not taking event sponsorships, each table reservation will “sponsor” the attendance of 2 local youth from the community who will sit with you at your table and help cover the majority of the event cost.

Tickets are available online at: https://www.kwu.edu/about/events/salina-area-prayer-breakfast-2/ or by calling 785-833-4377.