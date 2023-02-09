Prater Leads Jayhawks Past TCU, 73-55

Box Score | Season Stats | Postgame Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Chandler Prater scored a career-high 19 points while Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 15th double-double of the season as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated TCU, 73-55, on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks improve to 15-7 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 play, while TCU drops to 6-17 (0-12 Big 12) on the year.

TCU got off to an early 4-0 start before Jackson scored four straight points in the paint to even the game at 4-4. After a pair of free throws from TCU, KU went on a 11-2 run to take a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Jayhawks went on a 13-3 run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-13 with 4:37 left in the half. During that run, the Jayhawk defense forced four turnovers. Prater scored 12 second-quarter points to keep KU in control, and the Jayhawks led 39-19 at the break.

Kansas led 45-28 halfway through the third quarter at the media timeout. Zakiyah Franklin chipped in four early points in the quarter before a layup by Prater at the 2:50 mark put Kansas up 47-31. Jackson tipped the ball from the ground to Franklin at the end of the shot clock for an and-one layup, which put the Jayhawks up 19 late in the quarter, which ended with Kansas leading 50-34.

Holly Kersgieter started things off in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer from the left quarter to put KU up 53-36. With that three, Kersgieter moved to fourth all-time in Kansas women’s basketball history in made three-pointers with 182, passing Erica Hallman. The Jayhawks kept the tempo high and finished strong, closing out the game with a 73-55 victory.

“I thought everybody that checked into the game today did something really positive,” Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said. “You can look at Zsofia (Telegdy) and Katrine (Jessen) especially, coming in and combining for 13 rebounds. We had a lot of players come in and provide something and we had to play through some foul trouble in the first half when we are already short-handed.”

Up Next

Kansas travels to Lubbock, Texas, to play Texas Tech (16-8, 4-7) on Saturday, Feb 11th. Tipoff for that game is set for 2 pm CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW.