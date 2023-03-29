Prairie Fires: A Great Plains History

Fire – what is it good for? Well, evidently quite a bit.

The Smoky Hill Museum invites everyone to join historian, author and teacher Julie Courtwright, as she discusses the role of fire—man-made and natural—in shaping the Great Plains and the lives of its residents.

According to the museum, Courtwright will use newspaper accounts, diary entries and pop culture artifacts to explore how fire has benefitted and sometimes terrorized humans. She’ll give special attention to prairie fires in Central Kansas.

Courtwright grew up in the Flint Hills of Kansas. She’s an associate professor of history at Iowa State University.

This presentation is offered by the Smoky Hill Museum, Thursday, April 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will only be offered via Zoom. Request the Zoom link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.