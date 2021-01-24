Powerful Winter Storm Anticipated

A quick moving, powerful winter storm is expected to impact much of central and northern Kansas late Sunday night through Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a mix of ice and snow will begin, probably after midnight. Northern Kansas is under a Winter Storm Warning, Central Kansas a Winter Storm Watch, and Southern Kansas a Winter Weather Advisory from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

The highest snow totals are expected along and north of Interstate 70 where between 8 and 12 inches will be possible. Further south, up to a tenth inch of ice will be possible along with snow.

Travel is highly discouraged late Sunday night and especially Monday across central and northern Kansas.