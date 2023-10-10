Powerball Surges to 2nd Largest Ever

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any bigger, the Powerball jackpot spiked to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $756.6 million.
Wednesday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on November 7, 2022.
The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.
The upcoming drawing on Wednesday will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.
The Monday night drawing produced more than 3.7 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets (California, Indiana, Oregon, Virginia) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.
One ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® feature for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins include 101 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 17 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.
If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.73 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $756.6 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.73 Billion (est.) – Oct. 11, 2023
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY