Powerball Powers Up to $1.55 Billion

The billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is still waiting to be won, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

According to the lottery, the Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.55 billion for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $679.8 million.

Monday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fourth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

The Powerball drawing on Saturday night produced more than 4.5 million winning tickets across the country, including ten tickets (CA, KS, LA, MA-2, MI, OH, TX-2, WI) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes

Two tickets, sold in Iowa and Maine, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® feature for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins include 85 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 27 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The upcoming drawing on Monday will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.55 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $679.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots