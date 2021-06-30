Powerball Lottery Game Expanding

In just a few short weeks, Kansas Lottery players will have an extra chance every week to win millions.

According to the lottery, starting August 23rd Powerball drawings will expand to three nights a week, with a Monday drawing being added to the draw schedule. The cost per play, how to play the game, and the prize structure will remain the same.

The game change will affect players who like to purchase multi-draw tickets. To prepare, the Kansas Lottery is “stepping down” the number of consecutive Powerball drawings players can purchase after the June 30 drawing until August 23 when sales begin for the new schedule of the Powerball game. For more information on the number of multi-draws available from now until the game change, click here to see the Step-Down Schedule.

The Powerball jackpot has been won in Kansas 11 times since 1993, and 26 other Kansas Lottery players have won $1 million or more.

The Powerball game is currently drawn on Wednesday and Saturday. Players will continue to have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets.

Tickets are $2 a play and jackpots start at $20 million. There are nine ways to win, and by adding the Power Play multiplier for an additional $1, players can multiply their win up to 10 times, except for the jackpot.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.