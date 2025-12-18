Powerball Jackpot Grows to 5th Largest

There was no winner Wednesday night, so the Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, extending the game’s holiday jackpot streak. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $686.5 million.

Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in the Powerball game and the seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Although there was no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as many tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing.

Nationwide, six tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The winning Match 5 tickets were sold in Connecticut, New York (3), Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Two tickets, sold in Arizona and Massachusetts, matched all five white balls and, because the players added the Power Play® option for $1 more, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million for each ticket.

The drawing also produced 72 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 14 tickets that won $200,000 prizes.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the 45th in the current jackpot run, a game record for the most drawings in a jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

This marks only the second time in Powerball history that the game has produced back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion. The only other occurrence was in 2023, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on July 19, followed by a $1.765 billion jackpot on Oct. 11. Both jackpots were won in California.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.5 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $686.5 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top U.S. Lottery Jackpots