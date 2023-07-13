Powerball Jackpot Grows to 3rd Largest

There was no jackpot winner Wednesday night, so the Powerball jackpot has ballooned to its third largest ever.
According to the lottery, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million. The jackpot ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
The Mega Millions jackpot also has grow to an astronomical level. The jackpot has surged past $550 million for just the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday is $560 million, with a $281.1 million cash option.
There has no been a jackpot winner in either of the lotteries since mid-April.
_ _ _
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $875 Million (est.) – July 15, 2023
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
- $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI