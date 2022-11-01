Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 50 °

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion

Todd PittengerNovember 1, 2022

It just keeps growing. There was no grand prize winner Monday night, so the Powerball  jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing on Wednesday.

According to the lottery, if a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million in the Halloween night drawing. Big winners include 10 tickets (CA-2, FL, IN, MI, NY, OH-2, TX-2) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Three tickets (FL, NY, OK) matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 134 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 23 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3rd in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Bi...

It just keeps growing. There was no grand prize winner Monday night, so the Powerball  jackpot has...

November 1, 2022 Comments

Texas Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Top News

November 1, 2022

Salina Students Win Scholarships at...

Kansas News

October 31, 2022

WalkSalina Program Re-Launches

Kansas News

October 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Students Win Schol...
October 31, 2022Comments
WalkSalina Program Re-Lau...
October 31, 2022Comments
Input Sought on Kansas Wi...
October 31, 2022Comments
Salina Man Facing Gun, Dr...
October 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra