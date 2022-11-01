Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion

It just keeps growing. There was no grand prize winner Monday night, so the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing on Wednesday.

According to the lottery, if a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Monday’s drawing, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million in the Halloween night drawing. Big winners include 10 tickets (CA-2, FL, IN, MI, NY, OH-2, TX-2) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Three tickets (FL, NY, OK) matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 134 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 23 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3rd in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.