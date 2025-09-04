Powerball Grows to Third Largest

There was no winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot is now estimated at $1.70 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $770.3 million.

According to the lottery, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot ranks as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022, and the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won on Oct. 11, 2023. Both of those record-setting prizes were won in California.

The Powerball jackpot scaled higher after no ticket matched all six numbers drawnWednesday night – white balls 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and red Powerball 22. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as prizes are awarded for matching the red Powerball or a portion of the winning numbers.

Nationwide, eleven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Georgia (2), Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Four tickets matched all five white balls and increased their winnings to $2 million, by including the Power Play option for $1 more at purchase. The $2 million-winning tickets were sold in Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Wyoming.

There were also 117 tickets that won $50,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB) and 36 tickets that won $100,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB + Power Play).

In total, more than 6.3 million tickets won cash prizes in last night’s Powerball drawing.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd since the Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31, 2025, in California. The current streak is the game record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Previously, the record stood at 41 drawings, which occurred last on April 6, 2024, with a $1.326 billion jackpot won in Oregon.

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.70 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $770.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

