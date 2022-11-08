Salina, KS

Powerball Drawing Delayed

Todd PittengerNovember 8, 2022

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out if someone won the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.

Lottery officials delayed Monday night’s drawing because of security issues. The nature of the security issues hasn’t been announced, but the California Lottery says there was a problem in one of the participating states.  No new time has been given for the drawing, but it is expected to take place Tuesday.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Powerball’s previous world record for largest jackpot was set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1.$1.9 Billion (Est.)– Nov. 7, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Powerball Drawing Delayed

