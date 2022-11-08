Powerball Drawing Delayed

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out if someone won the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
Lottery officials delayed Monday night’s drawing because of security issues. The nature of the security issues hasn’t been announced, but the California Lottery says there was a problem in one of the participating states. No new time has been given for the drawing, but it is expected to take place Tuesday.
If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Powerball’s previous world record for largest jackpot was set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1.$1.9 Billion (Est.)– Nov. 7, 2022
2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO