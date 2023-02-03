Salina, KS

Now: 18 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 18 °

Powerball Climbs to $700 Million

Todd PittengerFebruary 3, 2023

It’s grown to one of largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history. With no winner Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb and is now one of the top 10 largest ever. According to the lottery, Saturday’s jackpot is estimated at $700 with a cash option of $375.7 million.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will rank as the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot and the tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot eluded players for the 32nd time after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and Powerball 9.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on November 19th, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. This Saturday’s drawing will be 33rd drawing in the jackpot run.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1.$2.04 Billion – Nov. 8, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Powerball Climbs to $700 Million

It's grown to one of largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history. With no winner Wednesday night, the P...

February 3, 2023 Comments

Hoisington Police Investigate Attem...

Kansas News

February 3, 2023

Increased Penalties Proposed For 30...

Top News

February 3, 2023

KSU Program Training Vets For Rural...

Kansas News

February 3, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Powerball Climbs to $700 ...
February 3, 2023Comments
Hoisington Police Investi...
February 3, 2023Comments
KSU Program Training Vets...
February 3, 2023Comments
$1.8 Billion Semiconducto...
February 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra