$900 Million Powerball, $640 Million Mega Millions

There were no jackpots winners Friday or Saturday, so a couple of large jackpots now top a combined $1.5 billion.

There was no jackpot winner Saturday night, so one of the largest ever Powerball jackpots continues to soar. The jackpot has grown to an estimated $900 million for the next drawing on Monday. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $465.1 million. The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19th drawing, when a ticket in Ohio won a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Mega Millions jackpot also continues to grow. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday is $640 million. The whopping jackpot is the seventh largest in Mega Millions history. The current roll began after the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18th, and Tuesday’s drawing will be the 26th in this sequence.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $900 Million (est.) – July 15, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots