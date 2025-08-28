Powerball Approaches Billion Dollar Level

There was no winner Wednesday night, so the The Powerball jackpot is closing in on the billion-dollar mark.

According to the Lottery, the Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $950 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $428.9 million. Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the game’s sixth-largest prize and the biggest advertised jackpot in more than a year.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six number drawn Wednesday night – white balls 9, 12, 22, 41, 61 and red Powerball 25. The Power Play® multiplier was 4.

Six tickets won prizes worth $1 million or more in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, after matching all five white balls. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Arizona, New York and Virginia. Three tickets in Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia increased their winnings to $2 million by including the Power Play option for $1 more.

There were also 40 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and ten tickets that won $200,000 prizes.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the 39th drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, 2025.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $950 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $428.9 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

