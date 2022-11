Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary near downtown.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that sometime between Monday night at 10pm and Tuesday morning at 6am someone entered two unlocked vehicles in the 700 block of W. Iron and removed a number of power tools, batteries and a spool of 14-gauge wire.

The 55-year-old victim told police both his 2011 Cadillac and 2008 Nissan Rogue were pilfered.

Loss is estimated at around $1,000.