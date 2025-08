Salina Police are investigating the theft of tools from a worksite.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, sometime between last Wednesday at 2pm and 11:30am Friday, someone entered a home that is being remodeled in the 600 block of East Iron and removed a number of power tools.

Police say DeWalt brand drills, a circular saw and grinder were stolen. Loss is listed at $1,200.

There are no suspects.