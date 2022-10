Salina Police are investigating the theft of multiple power tools.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 7pm Monday and 8:30am Tuesday morning, someone removed tools from a Chevy Silverado truck that was parked in a driveway in the 200 block of N. 13th Street.

Police say DeWalt brand drills, nail guns, skill saws and an air compressor were stolen from the truck bed.

Loss is listed at $3,000.