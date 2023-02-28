Salina, KS

Power Tools Stolen from Truck

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2023

Salina Police are looking for a couple of suspects who broke into a covered truck bed and stole some high-end lawn care tools.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2am Sunday, video surveillance shows the pair wearing face masks and gloves as they pry open the tailgate on a 2000 Chevy 1500 work truck parked in the 1800 block of E. Crawford Street.

The thieves removed a Stihl brand leaf blower and Stihl brand weed eater from the truck bed before breaking the glass on the driver side window triggering an alarm and sending the two running away.

Loss and damage is listed at around $1,000.

