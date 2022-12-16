Salina, KS

Power Scam

KSAL StaffDecember 16, 2022

Saline County authorities are reminding the public to be aware of a scam after a 49-year-old man fell victim to a person on the phone impersonating and energy official.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says the the caller said he was with Evergy and convinced the man the company was going to shut the power off at a property he owned in Falun for nonpayment of $498.72.

The scammer then led him through the process of paying the bill with a couple of apps on his phone, swindling the victim for $1,496.

