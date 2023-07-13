Power Grid Modernization Funding

Kansas is receiving $13.3 million in funding to modernize electrical grid infrastructure. The investment from the U.S. Department of Energy is provided through its Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, these funds, which will be administered by the Kansas Corporation Commission will be used to promote projects that strengthen and modernize the power grid against natural disasters while advancing projects that attract, train, and retain a skilled Kansas workforce.

“Our power grid is vital to the health and well-being of Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “This investment provides us the opportunity to continue making progress on electrical projects related to emergency preparedness and projects that modernize and strengthen our power grid.”

“By modernizing our electric grid, we are creating good-paying jobs and ensuring folks across Kansas have access to clean, affordable electricity, even during some of the extreme weather events we’ve seen lately,” said Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03). “I’m proud to have helped bring these investments home to Kansas through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Kansas families and businesses.”

Kansas was one of nine states and three tribal nations to receive a combined total of $207.6 million in grants in this third round of funding. _ _ _