Powdery Substance Found at Courthouse

Authorities are called after a powdery substance is discovered at the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita.

Emergency crews were called to the courthouse yesterday afternoon after an employee in the county finance department opened an envelope from a group called “Moorish National Republic” containing a powdery substance.

Officials say the employee was taken to a hospital after suffering respiratory issues and skin irritation, and seven other people were decontaminated as a precaution. Authorities later determined that the power was a substance used in hair dye.