Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 41 °

Potentially Damaging Debris Left at Lake

Todd PittengerApril 23, 2021

Rangers at Kanopolis Reservoris didn’t save any lives this week that they know of, but they likely did save the lives of  numerous tires.

According to Kanopolis Reservoir-U.S. Army Corps of Engineers social media, an individual or group decided to burn a large amount of pallets in the middle of a Kanopolis wildlife area parking lot recently. They left behind 11.9 pounds of charred nails, trash, and 11 unburned pallets.

Officials issues a friendly reminder that campfires must be contained in a campground fire ring, and trash must be deposited in the appropriate trash receptacles.

Staff at Kanopolis has great pride in the public lands and would prefer to spend time managing and improving it rather than cleaning up behind folks who don’t share that same level of public land pride.

 

 

(photos via Kanopolis Reservoir-U.S. Army Corps of Engineers social media)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bust in Kansas Following 420 Festiv...

New Yorkers returning from celebrating "420", or marijuana festivities in Colorado, ended up b...

April 23, 2021 Comments

Potentially Damaging Debris Left at...

Top News

April 23, 2021

Ravens Trade Pro Bowl Tackle To Kan...

Sports News

April 23, 2021

Central Kansas Outdoors – 4/24

Sports News

April 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bust in Kansas Following ...
April 23, 2021Comments
Distracted Driver Cited I...
April 23, 2021Comments
Top Value: Survey ranks K...
April 23, 2021Comments
Man Trying To Elude Newto...
April 23, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices