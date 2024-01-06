Potential Powerful Winter Storm Looming

After a mix of rain and snow Friday, more inclement winter weather is looming in the form of an anticipated winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service, the next winter storm system will start impacting the area Monday and continue into Tuesday bringing another round of accumulating snow to the region. Very strong north winds could create significant blowing and drifting of snow.

The agency say the vigorous storm system may bring moderate and heavy snow with blowing and drifting late Monday into early Tuesday. Near whiteout conditions will be possible.

Then storm is expected to impact along and north of I-70 Monday and Monday night, and south of I-70 Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Central Kansas from late Monday morning into Monday night.