Potential $5 Million to Support FHSU Students in Need

Fort Hays State University has announced an opportunity to award an extra $5 million in scholarships to students in exceptional financial need through a new grant match. The Kansas Comprehensive Grant program, through the state of Kansas, will match gifts to FHSU dollar for dollar.

According to FHSU, Students experience various stressors while attending college, with finances often topping the list. Gifts made to FHSU’s Kansas Comprehensive Grant Match Fund will specifically impact students at Fort Hays State who are Kansas residents, enrolled full-time, and demonstrate significant financial need. Should donations to this fund total $2.4 million, Fort Hays State could offer nearly $5 million in additional scholarship support. This needs-based grant impacts FHSU students who dream of completing a bachelor’s degree but may not graduate without assistance.

“Need-based student financial aid is one of the most important tools that our state has to keep a college education accessible and affordable for Kansas families,” said Kansas Board of Regents chair Jon Rolph. “The Kansas Comprehensive Grant Match will create opportunities for students across our state to earn a degree and unlock lifelong opportunities. I’m thankful to Fort Hays State and the Fort Hays State Foundation for their hard work and leadership in this important area.”

The Kansas Comprehensive Grant Match program will change the trajectory of students’ lives. Eligible students can receive up to eight semesters of support for those enrolled in a four-year program. Those enrolled in a qualifying five-year program can receive up to ten semesters of financial assistance. For the 2023-24 academic year, each qualifying FHSU student can receive up to $4,000 to assist with tuition and books.

Make a difference in the lives of Fort Hays State University students by contributing to the Kansas Comprehensive Grant Match Fund.

Make a gift through the Fort Hays State University Foundation by visiting foundation.fhsu.edu/kcg, calling 785-628-5620, or by mail at One Tiger Place, Hays, KS 67601 with a check addressed to the FHSU Foundation and “Kansas Comprehensive Grant Match Fund” listed as your area of designation in the memo line.