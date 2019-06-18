Salina, KS

Pot Found in Vehicle Search

KSAL StaffJune 18, 2019
Saline County Sheriff truck

A traffic stop on Interstate-70 early Tuesday leads to the arrest of two men from South Carolina on drug related charges.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, a deputy stopped a car for speeding and following too close to another vehicle on I-70 around 1am Tuesday morning near the Ohio Street exit.

As the deputy made contact with the driver he noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

A search of the car led to the discovery of 34-ounces of marijuana, 32-grams of a marijuana wax product and a 9-mm handgun.

The driver, 22-year-old Malik Stephens of West Columbia, SC and his passenger, 39-year-old Stephen Davis of Columbia, SC are now facing charges that could include felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

The two told authorities they bought the drugs in Denver and were driving back to South Carolina from Colorado.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

