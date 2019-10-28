Pot Found in Pickup

A traffic stop leads to a drug related arrest on Saturday evening.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, an officer on patrol recognized a person he knew was driving with a suspended license – and pulled him over in the 300 block of S. Oakdale.

As the officer talked with 20-year-old Caleb McConnell he noticed the smell of raw marijuana emanating from the 2000 GMC pickup. A search revealed about 2-ounces of pot hidden under the driver’s seat.

McConnell is now facing charges that could include possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.