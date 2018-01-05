Pot Bust, Arrest Made

The assault of a man inside a private club over the New Year’s holiday prompts Salina Police to use a search warrant and make an arrest on Thursday.

According to Captain Mike Sweeney, officers entered the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club located at 501 N. 5th at 3pm on Thursday and found over four pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside.

Police arrested 47-year-old Terry Degraw on multiple charges that include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The investigation began after a 28-year-old man called police from the club to report illegal activity he had witnessed inside the bar.

Officers then found the victim outside the building with a broken jaw, broken nose and broken sinus.