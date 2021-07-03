Postseason hero Escobar traded to Nats

Escobar, 34, is a postseason hero for Kansas City. The 2015 American League Championship Series MVP, “Esky” was a major contributor to the Royals’ back-to-back American League pennants and World Series championship in ’15. He also won a Gold Glove and played in the All-Star Game that year. In 31 career postseason games with Kansas City, he slashed .311/.326/.467.

Escobar was an infield depth piece for the Royals after they lost shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to injury in the early part of the season. In 35 games with the Storm Chasers, Escobar hit .274 with seven doubles, five homers, 16 RBIs and two steals while splitting time across shortstop, second base and third base.