Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 47 °

Postcard Mailed in 1945 Discovered; Delivered

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2022

The United States Postal Service Creed reads “neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds”. The McPherson Post office can add the passing of time to that creed.

A World War II era postcard that was sent in the mail over 75 years ago did not make it to its destination back then. But now it will, thanks to the McPherson Post Office.

McPherson Postmaster Lacy Keezer tells KSAL News the postcard, mailed back in 1945, showed up at her post office late last week. She says the simple handwritten postcard had no return address on it, so they don’t know were it originated. They do know, though, it was mailed in 1945.

The person who the postcard was addressed to is no longer alive, having passed away back in 1970. Postal employees did reach out to family members, though, and will get it delivered.

Keezer says she does not know where the postcard has been for the last 77 years.

_ _ _

Photo is an example of a similar postcard, but not the exact postcard received and then delivered.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Last KWU Gallery Exhibit of School ...

Kansas Wesleyan will host its final art and design exhibit of 2021-22 beginning this week, when the ...

April 11, 2022 Comments

Postcard Mailed in 1945 Discovered;...

Top News

April 11, 2022

Bethany Gets $25,000 Gift

Top News

April 11, 2022

Spruce-Up Salina Coming Soon

Kansas News

April 11, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Last KWU Gallery Exhibit ...
April 11, 2022Comments
Spruce-Up Salina Coming S...
April 11, 2022Comments
Alleged Attempt to Flee P...
April 11, 2022Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
Two Connected Burglaries ...
April 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra