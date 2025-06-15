Post Rock Foundation Awards Spring Grants

The Post Rock Community Foundation awarded over $98,000 to twenty-two local projects during its Spring Grant Cycle.

According to the Foundation, the following organizations received funding:

Denmark Evangelical Lutheran Community Church, $10,000.00 toward the Church Restoration and Historic Preservation Project.

Hunter Economic Development Corp, $8,500.00 toward a storage addition for the Hunter Community Center.

Sylvan Historical Society, $10,000 toward labor, equipment, and materials for the Yesterday House Museum Roof Repair Project.

Lincoln United Methodist Church, $5,000 to purchase fabric needed to complete 20 quilts for presentation on Veteran’s Day 2025 and Memorial Day 2026.

Luray Community Foundation, $4,650 to install Epoxy Flooring as the final phase of the LCF Kitchen Project.

USD #299 Sylvan-Lucas, $1,000 to cover the fee for 5th and 6th grade students to participate in the Nex-Generation AmeriTowne where students will run their own town for a day.

World’s Largest Things Incorporated, $3,000 toward the repair of the Roadside Sideshow Expo stone building repair.

City of Sylvan Grove, $1,912 to purchase trees as part of the Lincoln County Sylvan Grove Fairgrounds Project.

USD #299 Sylvan-Lucas, $4,239.52 to purchase round tables for use during school and community events.

USD #298 Lincoln, $13,000 to remove and replace dangerous asphalt with concrete to make a safer playground environment.

USD #299 Sylvan-Lucas, $758 to purchase four CPR-AED Training Mannequins.

USD #299 Sylvan-Lucas, $3,277.20 to purchase flooring materials for the weight room.

Since 2010, the Post Rock Community Foundation has been connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, PRCF is proud to serve the communities of Lincoln County and those served by USD 298 and USD 299. For more information, visit www.postrockcf.org.