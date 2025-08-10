Post Rock Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Post Rock Community Foundation is accepting applications for fall grants. Online applications opened Friday, August 1 st, and are due Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

This year, over $70,000 is available for charitable projects within the Post Rock service area, which includes Lincoln County, Kan. and all communities served by Unified School Districts #298 and #299. This cycle will fund local community projects that meet one or more of the following criteria:

Programs and projects that address education, health care, community social services and security, conservation and environment, arts and culture, and community beautification.

Projects that improve the quality of life for Post Rock area residents.

Projects that support the public health of Lincoln County and those served by Unified School Districts #298 and #299.

Funding for the fall grant cycle is provided by the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Post Rock Community Action Fund, the Post Rock Healthy Living Fund/Kansas Health Foundation Fund, and the Sylvan Area Fund.

Grants are limited to communities in the Post Rock service area and will be awarded through a competitive application process. Nonprofit organizations, government and public entities, educational institutions, and churches are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on October 1. Complete funding criteria and the grant application are available at https://postrockcf.org/grants/