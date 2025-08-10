Post Rock Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Post Rock Community Foundation is accepting applications for fall grants. Online applications opened Friday, August 1 st, and are due Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
This year, over $70,000 is available for charitable projects within the Post Rock service area, which includes Lincoln County, Kan. and all communities served by Unified School Districts #298 and #299. This cycle will fund local community projects that meet one or more of the following criteria:
- Programs and projects that address education, health care, community social services and security, conservation and environment, arts and culture, and community beautification.
- Projects that improve the quality of life for Post Rock area residents.
- Projects that support the public health of Lincoln County and those served by Unified School Districts #298 and #299.
Funding for the fall grant cycle is provided by the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Post Rock Community Action Fund, the Post Rock Healthy Living Fund/Kansas Health Foundation Fund, and the Sylvan Area Fund.
Grants are limited to communities in the Post Rock service area and will be awarded through a competitive application process. Nonprofit organizations, government and public entities, educational institutions, and churches are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on October 1. Complete funding criteria and the grant application are available at https://postrockcf.org/grants/