Post Office Ready For Holiday Demand

The United States Postal Service is reminding about shipping deadlines to ensure gifts arrive by Christmas Day.

The agency reports the following deadlines:

December 16: USPS Ground Advantage Service for shipments from Alaska and Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage Service for shipments from Alaska and Hawaii December 17: USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail for packages sent from the contiguous United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii

December 18: Priority Mail

December 20: Priority Mail Express

The USPS expects a high volume of packages, but says they have increased processing capacity to handle an estimated 88 million packages per day.

The USPS is emphasizing the importance of sending packages early to avoid delays.