Portion of River Trail Complete

An event to celebrate the completion of a portion of the Salina river trail is planned for this weekend. The Friends of the River Foundation has scheduled a ribbon cutting for a section of the new trail on Saturday at at 10:00 a.m., at the Salina Family YMCA.

According to the organization, the ribbon cutting will happen along the trail at the north side of the YMCA parking lot. Guests will also be able to participate in a scavenger hunt at booths along the trail, with drawings for prizes, enjoy snacks and drinks, and walk the new one-half mile concrete trail.

“We are so excited to have the first half mile of trail completed for the Smoky Hill River Renewal, “said Friends of the River Foundation Executive Director Jane Anderson. “The community has been eagerly awaiting some construction on the riverway, and this trail is a first example of many more projects to follow for the river project.”

Members of the Smoky Hill River Restoration project team will be in attendance with a short program. The Salina Chamber of Commerce will facilitate the ribbon cutting.

The general public is encouraged to attend. Parking is available at the Kenwood Cove Aquatic Center.

The new trail around the YMCA is a mixed-use path for walkers, bikers and runners that will eventually connect the south part of the riverway by Indian Rock Park to the north side of the riverway by Lakewood Park for seven miles. This new trail, which loops around the back of the YMCA for ½ mile is placed next to the Smoky Hill River that will eventually be restored to a flowing river once again. The trail around the Y is a commitment to provide safe and efficient pedestrian networks that eventually will go under both North Ohio Street and South Ohio Street connecting with the trails already in place on the levee system. This will lead to over 30 miles of trails in Salina when the Smoky Hill River Renewal is finished. The trail around the YMCA is a partnership between the City of Salina and the Friends of the River Foundation.

The Friends of the River Foundation strives to restore the natural channel of the Smoky Hill River to its role as an integral part of the aesthetic, recreational, and economic life of Salina. For more information about the Friends of the River Foundation and the Smoky Hill River Restoration project, visit www.smokyhillriver.org or find them on Facebook.