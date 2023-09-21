Portion of Old 40 Hwy to Close

A portion of a fairly heavily traveled road in rural Saline County will be closed all next week.

Old 40 Highway between Donmyer Road and Amos Road is scheduled to be closed from Monday through Friday.

The Kyle Railroad and Saline County will be repairing a railroad crossing on Old 40 Hwy.

According to Saline County, a signed detour will not be provided; however, message boards will be placed on Old 40 Highway at Niles Road and Poplar Street (City of Solomon) urging through traffic to utilize I-70 during construction.

Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of the closed road at all times but only from the side upon which the property lies.

Driving around road closure barricades is not just unlawful but extremely unsafe. For your safety and the safety of the construction workers, please obey all traffic signs.

