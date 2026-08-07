Kansas Leopold Award Finalists Named

Three finalists have been selected for the 2026 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Named in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement.

DL Cattle Company of Fredonia is owned by Daryl and Jody Donohue. The Donohue’s employ various management practices to ensure the health and well-being of the land and livestock within their care, including prescribed fire, cedar removal, pond protection, no-till farming, cover crop grazing, cross-fencing and persistent control of invasive species.

Phil Eastep of Janus Farms and Choteau Creek Winery near Cherryvale has built a diverse, conservation-focused cow-calf operation that integrates timber and wildlife management, grassland restoration, hay production, and value-added products from the farm’s forests and vineyard. He combines conservation with business sustainability to make his farm more resilient to environmental and economic changes.

Glenn and Barbara Walker own Walker Ranch near Brookville. They maintain native grasslands with healthy soil, functioning water cycles and diverse wildlife habitats while also sustaining a livestock operation. The Walkers use an adaptive grazing strategy to preserve grass health and have permanently protected more than 4,000 acres of their ranch through a conservation easement.

The 2026 award winner will be named at the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts (KACD) Convention in November. The award is presented by the Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, KACD, Kansas Farm Bureau and Ranchland Trust of Kansas.

Additional generous sponsors include the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, ITC Great Plains, Kansas Department of Agriculture-Division of Conservation, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Ducks Unlimited, Kansas Forest Service, Kansas Grazing