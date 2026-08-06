Downtown Ready For August First Friday

The August edition of First Friday will take over downtown Salina this Friday.

First Friday goes live this Friday from 5 – 9. There will be live music outside, shops open late, local art on display, and all the downtown vibes you love.

There will be artist receptions at several locations, and many businesses will stay open late.

Artist receptions are planned at the following locations:

Greater Salina Community Foundation

Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat

Studio Ten O One

Red Fern Booksellers

Sunflower Follies at Familia Toy

Red Fern Booksellers will have Mattson & Weaver playing, artist Liam Deniau-Young, and as always Canyon Cocktails will be serving the drinks.

On stage in Campbell Plaza the Llew Brown Band will perform from 7 – 9.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.