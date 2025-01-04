Portion of I 70 Closed

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed eastbound I-70 in Ellsworth County from mile marker 224-227 due to multiple slide offs, crashes and dangerous winter weather.

Across Central Kansas there have been multiple slide-offs, rollovers, and both non-injury and injury accidents. These incidents include passenger cars, semi-truck rollovers, and even several fire and EMS vehicles.

Travel across the area is discouraged.

Motorists should anticipate additional closures as the winter storm moves in and conditions continue to deteriorate due to freezing drizzle.