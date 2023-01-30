Salina, KS

Porter Selected for American Weekly Honor Roll

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseJanuary 30, 2023

Wichita State’s Craig Porter Jr. is back in the American Athletic Conference’s weekly Honor Roll.

The 6-2 senior from Terre Haute, Ind. averaged 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in two games last week. He shot 52% from the field and had a 12-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Porter logged a double-double in Wednesday’s overtime with Tulane and scored a team-high 20 points in Sunday’s road win at East Carolina.

It’s the second honor roll appearance for Porter, who is averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds.        He ranks among the conference leaders in blocks (3rd, 1.8), assists (8th, 3.9) and steals (10th, 1.4).

WSU plays host to No. 3 Houston on Thursday night (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Tickets are available online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on game days beginning 90 minutes before tipoff in the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.

###

 

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Jan. 23-29, 2023

 

Players of the Week:

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis

Khalif Battle, So., G, Temple

Freshman of the Week:

Jarace Walker, F, Houston

Honor Roll:

Landers Nolley II, R-Sr., G, Cincinnati

RJ Felton, So., G, East Carolina

Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane

Craig Porter Jr, Sr., G, Wichita State

