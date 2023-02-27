Porter Picked Again for American Honor Roll

A rare triple-double performance earned Wichita State guardÂ Craig Porter Jr.Â a spot on this weekâ€™s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

In Sundayâ€™s road win at Tulane, the senior out of Terre Haute, Ind. put up 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists.

The 6-foot-2 guard joined former Shocker All-American Fred VanVleet as the only Shockers in the past 50 years to post a triple-double stat line. It was the first by an American Athletic Conference player in nearly two years and just the fifth ever in a game involving two AAC schools.

For the week Porter averaged 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 4.0 steals while tallying a 5.67 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Itâ€™s the fourth weekly honor roll appearance for Porter and his third in the last five weeks. Heâ€™s averaging 12.9 points for the season and ranks among the league leaders in blocks (3rd, 1.5), assists (5th, 4.6), defensive rebounds (6th, 5.0) and steals (9th, 1.4).

Wichita State (15-13, 8-8) travels to No. 1-ranked Houston on Thursday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2) then finishes out the regular season at home on Sunday against South Florida (1 p.m. CT, ESPNU). Porter and fellow seniors Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, James Rojas and Gus Okafor will be honored afterward.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Player of the Week:

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Freshman of the Week:

Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF

Honor Roll:

Ithiel Horton, R-Sr., G, UCF

Jâ€™Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston

Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida

Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple

Craig Porter Jr, Sr., G, Wichita State