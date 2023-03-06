Porter Named to AAC Honor Roll for a Fifth Time

A standout Senior Day performance landed Wichita State guard Craig Porter Jr. on yet another American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

It’s the fourth time in six weeks that Porter has made the list and the fifth time overall this year.

The 6-2 senior out of Terre Haute, Ind. scored a career-high 25 points to go with five blocks and five assists in WSU’s 69-49 Senior Day win over South Florida. Thursday at No. 1 Houston he made 7-of-10 shots on his way to 17 points.

For the week he averaged 20.5 points on 61.5% shooting along with 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals.

On Sunday, Porter became just the 24th Shocker to record 250 career assists. For the year he’s averaging 13.4 points and enters the postseason ranked among the conference leaders in blocks (2nd, 1.6), assists (5th, 4.5), steals (10th, 1.5), rebounds (12th, 6.3).

The Shockers (16-14, 9-9) are back in action Thursday evening against Tulsa (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU) in American Athletic Conference Championship in Fort Worth, Texas. The winner advances to Friday’s quarterfinal round against No. 3 seed Tulane (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS

Feb. 27-Mar. 5, 2023

Player of the Week:

Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston

Freshman of the Week:

Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF

Honor Roll:

David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis

Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane

Craig Porter Jr, Sr., G, Wichita State