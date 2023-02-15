Salina, KS

Porter Earns Third American Honor Roll Appearance

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseFebruary 15, 2023

Wichita State’s Craig Porter Jr. snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, as well as a spot on this week’s American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The senior from Terre Haute, Ind. scored 21 points and made crucial plays down the stretch in Sunday’s 91-89 double-overtime win against SMU.

WSU trailed by five points with less than a minute to play in regulation when Porter stole an inbound pass and nailed a three-pointer. After a defensive stop, he stuck a game-tying lineup with two seconds on the clock to force overtime. Porter added six more points to his total in the second overtime period to help the Shockers pull away.

The 6-2 point guard averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.0 blocks over two games last week.

It’s the third honor roll appearance for Porter, who is averaging 12.8 points for the year and leads the team in rebounds (6.1), assists (4.2), blocks (1.7) and steals (1.3).

WSU (13-12, 6-7 American) looks to even its conference mark this Thursday when it travels to Philadelphia to face Temple (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

The Shockers’ next home action is Thursday, Feb. 23 against Memphis (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2). Fans can purchase seats online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-3267, or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.

