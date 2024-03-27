Porsche Club to Gather in Salina

You may see a large number of sports cars in Downtown Salina this weekend. Over two dozen Porsche high-performance sports cars will roll into town.

The Wichita Regional Porsche Club will be making a trip to Salina on Saturday to visit The Garage automobile museum, have lunch, and visit a private car collection.

About 25 Porsches will roll out of Park City early Saturday morning, They anticipate arriving at the Garage at around 10:00.

The Wichita Regional Porsche Club has been was chartered since 1960. The region is composed of Porsche owners within 76 Kansas counties including Saline County. The club is for owners who feel passionately about their Porsches and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts.

Photo via Wichita Regional Porsche Club