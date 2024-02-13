Pork and Beef Thieves in Jail

A couple of meat thieves have been arrested.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that security camera footage and a search warrant helped authorities gather evidence and arrest a Salina couple.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Wallace Holmes and 51-year-old Andrea Randecker in connection to a residential burglary that occurred last week in the 4700 block of N. Woodward Road where they emptied a freezer of packaged pork and beef.

Captain Hughes says after last week’s break-in the property owner added a new surveillance system, which then caught Holmes on video when he returned to the property Monday to steal more items.

A search warrant used at his central Salina home uncovered some of the stolen items including the meat which was stamped with the victim’s name on the butcher’s paper.

Holmes and Randecker are both facing charges for burglary, theft and trespassing while Randecker could also be facing additional charges for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.