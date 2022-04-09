Pop-Up Cello Performances Planned

Pop up music performances are planned in Salina.
According to Salina Arts & Humanities, Salina Symphony cellist Amy Collins will be playing in the entry of the Lowe’s home improvement store at 3035 S 9th Street. Collins will be performing at the following dates and times:
- Sunday April 10
- Sunday April 17
- Sunday April 24
- Sunday May 1
- Sunday May 8
- Sunday May 15
Each performance will be from 2PM – 3 PM.
“If you’ve never seen a cellist up close, it’s a magical experience,” says Arts & Humanities Commissioner Mike Durall.
The performances are sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities.
Salina Symphony photo