Pop-Up Cello Performances Planned

Pop up music performances are planned in Salina.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, Salina Symphony cellist Amy Collins will be playing in the entry of the Lowe’s home improvement store at 3035 S 9th Street. Collins will be performing at the following dates and times:

Sunday April 10

Sunday April 17

Sunday April 24

Sunday May 1

Sunday May 8

Sunday May 15

Each performance will be from 2PM – 3 PM.

“If you’ve never seen a cellist up close, it’s a magical experience,” says Arts & Humanities Commissioner Mike Durall.

The performances are sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities.

_ _ _

Salina Symphony photo