Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 36 °

Pop-Up Cello Performances Planned

Todd PittengerApril 9, 2022

Pop up music performances are planned in Salina.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities,  Salina Symphony cellist Amy Collins will be playing in the entry of the Lowe’s home improvement store at 3035 S 9th Street. Collins will be performing at the following dates and times:

  • Sunday April 10
  • Sunday April 17
  • Sunday April 24
  • Sunday May 1
  • Sunday May 8
  • Sunday May 15

Each performance will be from 2PM – 3 PM.

“If you’ve never seen a cellist up close, it’s a magical experience,” says Arts & Humanities Commissioner Mike Durall.

The performances are sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities.

_ _ _

Salina Symphony photo

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Messiah Honors Recital Features Stu...

Eight Bethany College students were selected to perform at the Messiah Festival of the Arts Student ...

April 9, 2022 Comments

Pop-Up Cello Performances Planned

Kansas News

April 9, 2022

Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad P...

Top News

April 9, 2022

Jay Leno Likes Salina

Top News

April 8, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Messiah Honors Recital Fe...
April 9, 2022Comments
Pop-Up Cello Performances...
April 9, 2022Comments
Damage to Property Leads ...
April 8, 2022Comments
Unruly Bar Patron Refuses...
April 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra