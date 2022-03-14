Salina, KS

Pool Shed Burned Up

KSAL StaffMarch 14, 2022

Over $90,000 in damage and lost goods resulted from a Saturday morning fire northwest of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 9 a.m., deputies were sent to the 4600 block of W. Shipton Road for reports of a pool shed on fire.

Despite Rural Fire District No. 7’s efforts, the 30 x 50 ft shed was destroyed. The 45-year-old owner of the shed said she saw smoke coming out of the structure and alerted authorities.

The shed, a horse trailer and miscellaneous tools and other horse equipment were casualties in the fire. The estimated losses add up to $92,500.

There is no known reason for the fire at this time.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office 

