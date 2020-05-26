Pool Quest

With area swimming pools closed in the wake of concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus, pool providers have been swamped with requests.

Cindy Hubbard is the Manager at Pools Plus in Salina and says by the end of March their call volume skyrocketed.

Hubbard joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at how Kansans are turning their backyards into small waterparks for family and friends.

Although Hubbard and company have been very busy this early season with above ground pools, in-ground pools and decks she encouraged listeners that inventory can still be found through their long lasting relationship with distributors around the country.

Photo courtesy: Pools Plus Facebook page