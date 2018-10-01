Pooka Williams Jr., named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr., earned Big 12 Conference Co-Newcomer of the Week honors, announced by the league offices on Monday.

Williams, had a strong all-around performance against Oklahoma State, where he totaled 189 all-purpose yards, including a 60-yard rushing touchdown. Williams turned in 97 rushing yards one score on 13 carries. His 60-yard scoring run marked his longest scoring TD of the season. Williams added a season-high 60 receiving yards on a season’s-best six catches against the Cowboys. Additionally, Williams had a season-long 32-yard kickoff return to his credit.

The award marks the second conference weekly honors for the Jayhawks this season as Williams and senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr., were each honored following KU’s win over Central Michigan. Williams’ Newcomer of the Week is the second for KU since the award’s inception in 2016.