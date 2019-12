Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not completely ruling out a run for the Senate.

The Kansas native left the door open for a possible bid, but said today it’s not something he wants to do. Pompeo added that he intends to continue to serve in the Trump administration.

There’s been intense speculation that Pompeo might run for the Senate seat held by Kansas Republican Pat Roberts who’s retiring in 2020.

Pompeo previously served as a congressman from Kansas.