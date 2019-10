Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump are coming to Kansas.

Trump and Pompeo will attend a tour and round table at the WSU-Tech National Center for Aviation Training in Wichita on Thursday.

They will also visit Textron Aviation and meet with employees.

A group of Wichita-based aviation companies are also expected to sign the Pledge to America’s Workers, which is a White House job training initiative.